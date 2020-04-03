JOYRYDE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album BRAVE

JOYRYDE’s debut album BRAVE has been one of the most anticipated dance music records in recent memory – and after dropping high-octane singles like “IM GONE” and “YUCK,” the full-length project is finally here in all its glory. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to 18 insane tracks all showcasing JOYRYDE’s signature sound. If this doesn’t spice up your quarantine then nothing will. Turn up your speakers and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

In the middle of writing an EP, a disk in my lower back collapsed. After a successful surgery, I didn’t feel like myself at all. I had to take a lot of opioid pills and nerve damage meds to cope with the pain for 5 months and it threw me into a spiral filled with hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, and more.

I wasnʼt in the state of mind to finish the EP anymore. I knew right then it would be a LONG time until I could release music again.

To try and snap out of it, I went back to the studio and just started writing. I donʼt even remember making some of these ideas, to be honest. After a certain point, I tried to get off the meds which was super hard. After battling the shakes, withdrawals, insomnia, and overall pain, I finished one track, then a week later two more.

Needless to say, the past 4 years have been a complete struggle. That’s life, you handle what youʼre given. The experience gave me a new outlook on music and what I wanna do with the rest of my time alive. My role in life is to create for others. I’ve made peace with that notion. So here is BRAVE. – JOYRYDE