Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » JOYRYDE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album BRAVE

JOYRYDE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album BRAVE

by Leave a Comment

JOYRYDE’s debut album BRAVE has been one of the most anticipated dance music records in recent memory – and after dropping high-octane singles like “IM GONE” and “YUCK,” the full-length project is finally here in all its glory. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to 18 insane tracks all showcasing JOYRYDE’s signature sound. If this doesn’t spice up your quarantine then nothing will. Turn up your speakers and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

In the middle of writing an EP, a disk in my lower back collapsed. After a successful surgery, I didn’t feel like myself at all. I had to take a lot of opioid pills and nerve damage meds to cope with the pain for 5 months and it threw me into a spiral filled with hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, and more. 

I wasnʼt in the state of mind to finish the EP anymore. I knew right then it would be a LONG time until I could release music again. 

To try and snap out of it, I went back to the studio and just started writing. I donʼt even remember making some of these ideas, to be honest. After a certain point, I tried to get off the meds which was super hard. After battling the shakes, withdrawals, insomnia, and overall pain, I finished one track, then a week later two more. 

Needless to say, the past 4 years have been a complete struggle. That’s life, you handle what youʼre given. The experience gave me a new outlook on music and what I wanna do with the rest of my time alive. My role in life is to create for others. I’ve made peace with that notion. So here is BRAVE. – JOYRYDE

JOYRYDE – BRAVE | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About JOYRYDE Here ▲ ▲ 

JOYRYDE Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album BRAVE

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend