Illenium & Excision Reunite For Massive Collaboration “Feel Something”

Reuniting for their second collaboration, Illenium and Excision are fusing their signature styles for another spine-tingling anthem. Originally teased during a career-first back-to-back set at Lost Lands 2019, their new single “Feel Something,” is the perfect blend of blissful melodies and heavy dubstep drops highlighted by a stellar vocal performance from I Prevail. Built for fans that fell in love with their previous collaboration “Gold (Stupid Love),” Illenium and Excision once again go above and beyond to create the ultimate escape. Catch Illenium and Excision at Bass Canyon at the Gorge Amphitheater on August 28-30 for their second back-to-back set and stream “Feel Something” below.

