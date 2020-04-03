Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Illenium & Excision Reunite For Massive Collaboration “Feel Something”

Illenium & Excision Reunite For Massive Collaboration “Feel Something”

by Leave a Comment

Reuniting for their second collaboration, Illenium and Excision are fusing their signature styles for another spine-tingling anthem. Originally teased during a career-first back-to-back set at Lost Lands 2019, their new single “Feel Something,” is the perfect blend of blissful melodies and heavy dubstep drops highlighted by a stellar vocal performance from I Prevail. Built for fans that fell in love with their previous collaboration “Gold (Stupid Love),” Illenium and Excision once again go above and beyond to create the ultimate escape. Catch Illenium and Excision at Bass Canyon at the Gorge Amphitheater on August 28-30 for their second back-to-back set and stream “Feel Something” below.

Illenium & Excision – Feel Something (feat. I Prevail) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Illenium Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Excision Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Illenium & Excision Reunite For Massive Collaboration “Feel Something”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend