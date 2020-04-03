Drake Drops Catchy New Single “Toosie Slide”

Drake has taken quarantine chic to a whole new level. Debuting his brand new single “Toosie Slide,” Drake has paired the track with a quarantine-themed music video. Coming in hot with its very own dance, “Toosie Slide” references older, more melodic Drake. Though not known for his dance moves, Drake struts through his empty house while singing through a facemask. Destined to be TikTok’s next dance challenge, “Toosie Slide” was originally previewed last weekend by social media influencer Toosie. Watch Drake’s all-too-real music video below.

