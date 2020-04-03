NGHTMRE may be hard at work on his debut album, but he’s still got tons of music ready to keep fans satisfied in the meantime. Returning with a blazing remix of Cheat Codes’ latest hit “Service In The Hills” featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and PRINCE$$ ROSIE, NGHTMRE adds his signature style to the original and comes in heavy with a sinister drop that will give you a rush. Keep an eye out for more remixes and collaborations from NGHTMRE and stream his latest remix below.

Cheat Codes – Service In The Hills (feat. Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE) [NGHTMRE Remix] | Stream

NGHTMRE Delivers Heavy Remix Of Cheat Codes’ “Service In The Hills”