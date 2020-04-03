Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE Delivers Heavy Remix Of Cheat Codes’ “Service In The Hills”

NGHTMRE may be hard at work on his debut album, but he’s still got tons of music ready to keep fans satisfied in the meantime. Returning with a blazing remix of Cheat Codes’ latest hit “Service In The Hills” featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and PRINCE$$ ROSIE, NGHTMRE adds his signature style to the original and comes in heavy with a sinister drop that will give you a rush. Keep an eye out for more remixes and collaborations from NGHTMRE and stream his latest remix below.

Cheat Codes – Service In The Hills (feat. Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE) [NGHTMRE Remix] | Stream

