Tekashi 6ix9ine Granted Early Release Over Coronavirus Concerns

Disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will be getting out of prison early to serve the last four months of his sentence from home confinement. 69’s lawyer argued for this client’s early release on March 22nd, citing that Tekashi has had “asthma and has regularly been hospitalized due to serious asthma attacks” and is, therefore, more susceptible to a severe COVID-19 case. Read more here at pitchfork and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

