Dillon Francis surprised fans at 4 am with a special One Deeper set from the one and only DJ Hanzel. It has been a while since we’ve seen DJ Hanzel in action and his first live stream back was full of deep house vibes that did not disappoint. We are hoping DJ Hanzel comes out more often to remind us to always go One Deeper. Check out the full set below and let us know how stoked you are for DJ Hanzel’s return.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Dillon Francis Here ▲ ▲

WATCH: Dillon Francis Revives DJ Hanzel For Hour Long Live Stream