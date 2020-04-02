Zeds Dead enters the live stream game strong with the official announcement of their very own Deadbeats House Party live stream series. Every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday expect to see a ton of interactive content such as live sets, live painting, video game streaming and more from the duo themselves and other Deadbeats artists. They are kicking off their first week with live sets from Hooks, DC, and a Dion Timmer album listening party. Check out the full schedule below and catch their live stream series here.

Deadbeats Launch House Party Live Stream Series