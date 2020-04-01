The Weeknd Teases Upcoming After Hours Remix EP

The Weeknd has announced some special news regarding his latest album, After Hours. With the album’s deluxe edition out this Friday, April 3rd, The Weeknd will also be releasing an entire remix EP in the coming weeks. Since The Weeknd’s announcement tweet, Diplo previewed a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights” during his A Very Lazer Sunday live stream, which will likely be released as an official remix. In the past, The Weeknd has tapped producers like RL Grime, Kygo, and Martin Garrix for official remixes, so his After Hours remix pack is sure to be stacked.

just a heads up, deluxe will end with final lullaby. putting remixes on a separate ep. it’ll be updated friday. xo — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 30, 2020

