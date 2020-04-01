A triumphant display of Slow Magic’s signature sound laced with nuanced flare, “Home” is a stunning effort from the anonymous producer. Swelling effervescent textures set the stage in “Home,” poignantly placed over Slow Magic’s infectious drum patterns. Elegant crooning vocals glide seamlessly atop a synth-laden backsound, as “It’s a long drive/but we’re going home” mellifluously echoes.

“’I swore the sky was falling / but the morning sun still rose.’ These lyrics from my new single ‘Home’ encapsulate the message of my album it’s the end of the world but it’s ok. Now more than ever, it can feel like everything is falling apart. With this project and this song, I want to remind people that even through the worst times, we can make it through.” – Slow Magic

Stream “Home” here, and listen to it on Spotify below.

Slow Magic Unveils ‘Home’ Ahead Of His ‘it’s the end of the world but it’s ok’ Album