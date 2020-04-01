This unexpected collaboration may be happening! In a recent Instagram live stream, dubstep legend Skrillex was cooking up some major beats that caught the eye of experimental glitch bass producer G Jones. G Jones responded to the stream by commenting with an 😤 emoji, to which Skrillex responded, “Yo G you fuck with that? Sending it to you right now.” Will this be the next EDM hit? Let us know what you think in the comments.

damn this @Skrillex livestream beat is 🔥, can’t wait to hear what @gjonesbass does with it 👀 pic.twitter.com/rO36Dtrlqb — staley (@stalesmcgalesss) March 27, 2020

Skrillex & G Jones Might Be Collaborating