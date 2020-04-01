Skrillex & G Jones Might Be Collaborating

This unexpected collaboration may be happening! In a recent Instagram live stream, dubstep legend Skrillex was cooking up some major beats that caught the eye of experimental glitch bass producer G Jones. G Jones responded to the stream by commenting with an 😤 emoji, to which Skrillex responded, “Yo G you fuck with that? Sending it to you right now.” Will this be the next EDM hit? Let us know what you think in the comments.
