San Holo Returns With Vibrant Single “(If Only I Could) Hold You”

During a pandemic, there’s only one artist who could ever truly exude the type of optimism we so desperately need and that artist is San Holo. The very vibrant bitbird producer has returned with a stunning new original that is sure to help ease fans through the COVID-19 lockdowns. “(If Only I Could) Hold You” is instantly gratifying as it opens with a lush guitar melody and dramatic flair of San Holo’s iconic future bass. The track serves as the first single off Stay Vibrant, a weekly ever-expanding music collection by San Holo. Stream “(If Only I Could) Hold You” below.

San Holo – (if only i could) hold you | Stream

