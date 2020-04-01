Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Robotaki Strikes Gold With Debut Album The Grand Mirage

After years of intricate originals and vibe-encrusted remixes, Robotaki has taken his career to the next level with his latest release. The Grand Mirage is the young producer’s debut album, a skillful and insightful 12-track project that acts as a gateway to the soul. These twelve perfectly curated records will allow listeners to evoke all sorts of emotions, mapping out the visionary undertones provided by the atmospheres found in this album. The Grand Mirage is the story of trying to find out what it all means, a chaotic journey into the heart of a hyper-realistic simulation. Stream The Grand Mirage below.

Robotaki – The Grand Mirage | Stream

Robotaki

