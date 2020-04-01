Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Past Palms Releases Lush Vernal EP

Past Palms Releases Lush Vernal EP

by Leave a Comment

Lo-Fi tropical – now that’s a genre I haven’t seen described before. After listening to Past Palm‘s debut Vernal EP, that’s exactly how we would describe the lush sounds this unique and incredible producer has blessed us with. The unique structure of the self-proclaimed “lo-fi music to water your plants to” breaks the norm of electronic music, freeing the listener from the shackles of typical arrangement and electronic music monotony. Stream Past Palms’ luscious Vernal EP below.

Past Palms – Vernal EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Past Palms Here ▲ ▲

Past Palms Releases Lush Vernal EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend