Lo-Fi tropical – now that’s a genre I haven’t seen described before. After listening to Past Palm‘s debut Vernal EP, that’s exactly how we would describe the lush sounds this unique and incredible producer has blessed us with. The unique structure of the self-proclaimed “lo-fi music to water your plants to” breaks the norm of electronic music, freeing the listener from the shackles of typical arrangement and electronic music monotony. Stream Past Palms’ luscious Vernal EP below.

Past Palms – Vernal EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Past Palms Here ▲ ▲

Past Palms Releases Lush Vernal EP