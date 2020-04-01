Fans have patiently waited for Rezz to announce a live stream and it’s finally happened. Before the COVID-19 epidemic, Rezz had a full festival season ahead of her with scheduled appearances at EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, Ever After Music Festival and even the iconic Indy 500 Snake Pit. As a gift to her fans, Rezz will be going live today, April 1st, to perform an exclusive 30 minute DJ set. For this live set, we’ll be getting the full Rezz experience, unlike her Beyond The Senses stream last summer, which was in virtual reality. Watch Rezz’s full live set below.

[Photo Credit: Tessa Paisan]

LIVE STREAM: Watch Rezz Throw Down An Incredible 30 Minute Set