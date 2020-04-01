Kwon Mesmerizes With Debut Collections EP

Kwon, has dropped his full Collections EP and it is incredible. Catching our intention right from the start with a three-way collaboration “Smith” with Manilla Killa and Ramzoid, Kwon delivers on the futuristic chill vibes we need to get us through our quarantine. The six-track EP is filled with must-listens and undeniable gems. Stream Collections below.
Kwon – Collections EP| Stream
