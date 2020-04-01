For years now, Dion Timmer has solidified himself as one of the more interesting prospects in bass music and beyond. From a young age, the prodigal producer has time and time again impressed the dance music community for his unraveling talent. Never once ceasing to surpass expectations, the producer has unveiled his latest feats in the form of a debut album titled Enter Achroma. The 14-track project presents an exquisite display of Dion’s talent. Stifling through various genres, the producer depicts that he can really do it all and this album puts the statement in order. Stream Enter Achroma below.

Dion Timmer – Enter Achroma | Stream

