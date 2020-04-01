Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is currently scheduled for May 15, 16, and 17th. It would have been the second year that attendees would be able to enjoy the festival in May as opposed to later in June. But unfortunately the sold out festival will have to wait for the fall.

According to Billboard the festival is planning to announce the rescheduling for October 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Year after year EDC Las Vegas books almost anyone you can think of in the EDM world and invites attendees to the racetrack for a long night of dancing until the sun comes up. We will just have to wait till the Fall.

H/T: Billboard

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

[Photo Credit]

BREAKING: EDC Las Vegas 2020 Is Officially Postponed