Chicago stunner CRWNS is back with a massive new flip. Taking on a classic like Baauer‘s “GoGo!” is no easy task, but CRWNS handles the challenge with grace. Adding boisterous synth melodies and glitchy basslines, CRWNS gives this flip a much-needed futuristic spin. Instantly mesmerizing with its high-octane energy, CRWNS’ latest flip is a memorable addition to his collection of bangers. Stream and download CRWNS’ “GoGo!” flip below.

Baauer – GoGo! (CRWNS Flip) | Free Download

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About CRWNS Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

CRWNS Drops Bombastic Flip Of Baauer’s “GoGo!”