Alison Wonderland is keeping energy levels high during the quarantine. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be releasing a slew of unreleased remixes and edits, including a QUIX remix of “Happy Place.” Many fans are specifically asking for Chet Porter’s remix of “Cry” and Alison Wonderland’s edits of Flume’s “Rushing Back” and Deadmau5 and Kaskade’s “I Remember.” Wonderland has not yet revealed which tracks she’ll be releasing, but they’re sure to be jaw-dropping. Preview QUIX’s upcoming “Happy Place” remix below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Alison Wonderland Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Alison Wonderland To Release Collection Of Unreleased Remixes & Edits