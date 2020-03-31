Tomorrowland will host some of the festival’s best performers for a special experience for fans later today. The Belgian festival that was originally scheduled for July this year will now be hosted via the web on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tomorrowland.com and also via the festival’s radio station, One World Radio.

“With the postponement of so many events and the need for social distancing, we know the People of Tomorrow are looking to connect through the power of music more than ever,” Dimitri Vegas said about the stream. “I am very happy to join Tomorrowland in order to give people across the world a magical experience at home, interacting and supporting each other as one large global community.”

Tomorrowland Presents: United Through Music will begin broadcasting tomorrow, 31st March, at 15:00 CEST. Experience this virtual festival Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tomorrowland.com and One World Radio.

Tomorrowland Surprises Fans With 4-Hour Livestream Today