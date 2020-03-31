Dillon Francis Previews Unreleased Track With Baby Jake On TikTok

In the spirit of hand washing and social distancing Dillon Francis unveils his unreleased track with BabyJake via TikTok to spread awareness and jump in on a new challenge, #passthesoap. Enlisting the help of celebrities and influencers such as David Dobrik, Diplo, and even Paris Hilton Dillon has almost reached over 1M views on this video. Catch his new single, “You Do You” coming out Friday, April 3rd via Mad Decent. Check out the TikTok below and remember to WASH YOUR HANDS.

I dropped my song w @itsbabyjake early on tiktok so y’all can use it for this new challenge #passthesoap pic.twitter.com/g7X1UFJcE0 — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) March 28, 2020

