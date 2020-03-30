Bassnectar Announces Upcoming ‘Secret Album’ + Tons of New Music

Bassnectar has a ton of new music coming and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Yesterday, the legendary producer took to Twitter to share that he has some mixtapes on the way on top of an entire secret album. While details surrounding these projects are still relatively unknown, it’s a great feeling knowing Bassnectar is hard at work. Check out his tweet below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

yes yes yes yes there is tonnnns of music en route, mixtapes, an entire secret album [restructuring schedules but it’s incoming], also we recorded every set [hi res A/V] for the last few years so maybe we can share some of that too 🙂 #onethingaboutmusicwhenithitsyoufeelnopain — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) March 29, 2020

