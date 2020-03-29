Kayzo Taps Rising Producer HELLBOUND! For Heavy Collaboration “No Regrets”

No regrets: it’s a mantra and a lifestyle. One could say it’s the lifestyle of a raver. It seems hardcore aficionado Kayzo and rising talent HELLBOUND! have encapsulated that feeling into their latest single “No Regrets”.

Powerful from the offset, wide hover synths and a piercing screams echo the namesake of the track. This rises into a heart-pounding “4 to the floor” acidic nightmare drop that is bound to make even the stillest rock move.

Kayzo and HELLBOUND! really have a classic rave track on their hands and we’re looking forward to hearing it on the dancefloor.

Kayzo & HELLBOUND! – No Regrets | Stream

