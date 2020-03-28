Twitch just announced an all day, multi-channel streaming event in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Stream Aid 2020 will take place across two different Twitch channels, THIS Saturday, March 18th. Virtual attendees will be able to stream performances from artists such as Kaskade, Diplo, Don Diablo,and Subtronics… just to name a few. Along with musical performances – the schedule promises an UNO tournament, a Fortnute tournament, and celebrity & athlete appearances. Tune in Saturday morning starting at 9:00 am PDT for all 12 hours.

Watch live video from Twitch on www.twitch.tv

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Twitch Announces Stream Aid 2020 Featuring Diplo, Kaskade, Subtronics + More