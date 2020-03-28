Rezz Alludes To Upcoming Collaboration With SVDDEN DEATH

A Rezz and SVDDEN DEATH collaboration may be on the horizon. Space Mom announced via Twitter that she and the king of death are working on a track together for his side project VOYD. From SVDDEN DEATH’s response, it appears that he’s already pulled an all-nighter to make this a reality. This very well may be the making of the next heavyweight anthem. Keep your eyes peeled and let us know what you think of this upcoming collab in the comments.

LETS GOOO

Stayed up all last night working on it 😈 — SVDDEN DEATH (@svddendeathdub) March 22, 2020

