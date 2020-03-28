Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Rezz Alludes To Upcoming Collaboration With SVDDEN DEATH

Rezz Alludes To Upcoming Collaboration With SVDDEN DEATH

by Leave a Comment

A Rezz and SVDDEN DEATH collaboration may be on the horizon. Space Mom announced via Twitter that she and the king of death are working on a track together for his side project VOYD. From SVDDEN DEATH’s response, it appears that he’s already pulled an all-nighter to make this a reality. This very well may be the making of the next heavyweight anthem. Keep your eyes peeled and let us know what you think of this upcoming collab in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Rezz Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About SVDDEN DEATH Here ▲ ▲ 

Rezz Alludes To Upcoming Collaboration With SVDDEN DEATH

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend