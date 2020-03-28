Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LICK Delivers Massive Flip Of Excision & Illenium’s “Gold”

With the music community on lockdown during the COVID-19 outbreak, the amount of music and live streams that fans have been getting from artists is incredible. Back and ready to show off what he’s been working on, LICK is coming in hot with a sultry flip of Excision and Illenium‘s “Gold.” A perfect example of his smooth production skills, LICK’s flip offers a stimulating ride from start to finish. Get ready to catch LICK live streaming tonight on Relentless Beats and stream LICK’s “Gold” flip below.  

Excision X Illenium – Gold (LICK Flip) | Free Download

