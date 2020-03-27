COVID-19 forcing all of your favorite music producers to live in their studios is definitely one of the few silver linings of this situation. Yesterday, Skrillex took to Instagram live to show us a rare glimpse of his music-making process, and fans around the world were absolutely loving it. Sonny did this for hours, and you can download all of the video streams here on r/skrillex. Check out a short clip of the stream below from our friends over at Thissongissick and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

WATCH: Skrillex Produces Track From Scratch In Rare Instagram Live Stream