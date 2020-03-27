Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Lost Boy Enlists Gnash For Intimate Single “Insecure”

PREMIERE: Lost Boy Enlists Gnash For Intimate Single “Insecure”

by Leave a Comment

LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer Lost Boy has made a name for himself with his whimsical, uniquely upbeat originals. For his second single of the year, Lost Boy has enlisted Gnash to create “Insecure.” Instantly gratifying and eerily catchy, “Insecure” kicks into high gear with pop-oriented melodies, rhythmic guitar lines, and intricate percussion as Lost Boy and Gnash trade-off on vocals. Stream Lost Boy and Gnash’s stunning new single “Insecure” below.

Writing “Insecure” was the most fun I’ve had making music in years, and when Gnashgraced the track, I knew we had something special. This song comes at a time in life whenI’m learning to let it all be. The idea for “Insecure” was to expose the most anxious parts of my mind and purge my negativity. – Lost Boy

Lost Boy – Insecure (feat. Gnash) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Lost Boy Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Lost Boy Enlists Gnash For Intimate Single “Insecure”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend