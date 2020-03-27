PREMIERE: Lost Boy Enlists Gnash For Intimate Single “Insecure”

LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer Lost Boy has made a name for himself with his whimsical, uniquely upbeat originals. For his second single of the year, Lost Boy has enlisted Gnash to create “Insecure.” Instantly gratifying and eerily catchy, “Insecure” kicks into high gear with pop-oriented melodies, rhythmic guitar lines, and intricate percussion as Lost Boy and Gnash trade-off on vocals. Stream Lost Boy and Gnash’s stunning new single “Insecure” below.

Writing “Insecure” was the most fun I’ve had making music in years, and when Gnashgraced the track, I knew we had something special. This song comes at a time in life whenI’m learning to let it all be. The idea for “Insecure” was to expose the most anxious parts of my mind and purge my negativity. – Lost Boy

Lost Boy – Insecure (feat. Gnash) | Stream

