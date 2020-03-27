Major Lazer & Marcus Mumford Release Mind-Blowing Collaboration “Lay Your Head On Me”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The weirdest collaboration has just hit streaming services. Earlier this week, Major Lazer teased their new single “Lay Your Head On Me” featuring Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. In their past few releases, Major Lazer have highlighted their iconic dancehall style with Brazilian vocalists MC Lan and Anitta and Columbian singer J. Balvin. In a shocking turn of events, their latest single leans more towards folk to bring another aspect to their all-inclusive catalog.

Despite any preconceived notions, “Lay Your Head On Me” is surprisingly hit worthy, as Mumford’s sultry vocals float effortlessly over the infectious tropical-folk lullaby. Stream “Lay Your Head On Me” below.

Major Lazer – Lay Your Head On Me (feat. Marcus Mumford) | Stream

