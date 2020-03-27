Major Lazer & Marcus Mumford Release Mind-Blowing Collaboration “Lay Your Head On Me”

The weirdest collaboration has just hit streaming services. Earlier this week, Major Lazer teased their new single “Lay Your Head On Me” featuring Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. In their past few releases, Major Lazer have highlighted their iconic dancehall style with Brazilian vocalists MC Lan and Anitta and Columbian singer J. Balvin. In a shocking turn of events, their latest single leans more towards folk to bring another aspect to their all-inclusive catalog.

Despite any preconceived notions, “Lay Your Head On Me” is surprisingly hit worthy, as Mumford’s sultry vocals float effortlessly over the infectious tropical-folk lullaby. Stream “Lay Your Head On Me” below.

Major Lazer – Lay Your Head On Me (feat. Marcus Mumford) | Stream

