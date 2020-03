Disclosure are keeping their live stream game strong. The duo announced the second edition of their Kitchen Mix, scheduled for Friday, March 27th at 1 pm PST / 4 pm EST. With over 70,000 viewers last week, they’re already back again and fans are very excited to see what they have in store. Watch the full live stream below.

LIVE STREAM: Watch Disclosure’s Second Kitchen Mix Right Now