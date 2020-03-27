LISTEN: Mr. Carmack & Promnite Drop Anticipated Paradis 2 EP

After dropping several captivating and forward-thinking singles, Mr. Carmack & Promnite are back with the second EP installment for their dystopian side project, Project Paradis. The project showcases six tracks from the duo and features some of the most interesting and off-the-wall production we’ve heard in a minute. You can stream the EP via Soundcloud below, and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

