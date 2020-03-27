The music community has been getting bad news every day since the COVID-19 outbreak took a stranglehold on the world. Almost every major festival has been postponed or canceled and artist’s tours have been getting pulled down left and right. To try and bring some positivity back into our lives, the legends at Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity decided to throw Digital Mirage, an online music festival with a seriously impressive lineup. Taking place April 3rd-5th, Digital Mirage will feature mainstays like Alison Wonderland, Flosstradamus, Ekali, Gryffin, Louis The Child, Medasin, LICK, Party Favor, Win and Woo, and more, with special guests and more artists to be announced. Digital Mirage will also host a slew of B2B sets including Dab The Sky (Said The Sky and Dabin), Manila Killa and Hotel Garuda, and SHADES (EPROM and Alix Perez). Check out the full lineup below and RSVP here.

Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity Announce Digital Mirage Online Music Festival