UPDATE: EDC Las Vegas Moving Forward As Scheduled

The update that most EDM fans have been waiting for is finally here. Things have felt up in the air with regards to what is going to happen to the biggest electronic music gathering in the world, EDC Las Vegas, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Insomniac head Pasquale Rotella has advised fans through yet another social media update that EDC is still planning on moving forward on the same date, May 15th-17th, but has also prepared contingent dates in June in case the pandemic’s regulations extend further. Pasquale is persistent to grant the best rave experience to every electronic fan as shown in these generous updates. Let us know what you think about Pasquale’s plan for EDC Las Vegas in the comments.

