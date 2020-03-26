Just yesterday on Instagram live, superstar DJs Skrillex and DJ Snake took some time to hangout and catch up. The two artists discussed how they were being affected by COVID-19, but more importantly, Snake and Skrill revealed to their live audicences that they’re currently working on a ton of music together. While any official release between the two is a long ways away, just knowing that they’re cooking up heat together is exciting, to say the least. Keep a look out for a new hot one Snake and Skrill and let us know what you think in the comments section!

Skrillex & DJ Snake Hint At Upcoming Collaboration