Ekali Heckled On Twitter Over Dirty Sheets

Anyone who follows Ekali on social media knows he has an incredibly sappy, publicly romantic relationship with his fiancé Sam Blacky. The two celebrated their anniversary on March 23rd, with Black posting a picture of Ekali in bed. One fan pointed out the obvious stains in the bed and fans were quick to heckle Ekali online. Ekali went on defense mode, making jokes that included “Now I will forever be known as cumkali.” Read some of the best “cumkali” tweets below.

