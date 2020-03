Major Lazer just hit us with something mega unexpected. In a recent Instagram post, Major Lazer announced that they are dropping a collaboration with Mumford & Sons’ lead singer Marcus Mumford very soon. Keep your ears open because this one is dropping on Thursday, March 26th.

