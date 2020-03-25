Kai Wachi is back with his first and highly-anticipated release of the year in “Run,” an impressive collaboration with singer/songwriter Dylan Matthew. While Kai is mostly known for his heavy bass and dubstep sound, this new record goes in a more emotional direction – but still hits super hard, especially in the second drop. On top of that, Dylan Matthew’s catchy vocals make this song quite the memorable one. Check it out via Soundcloud below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Kai Wachi x Dylan Matthew – Run | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Kai Wachi Here ▲ ▲

LISTEN: Kai Wachi & Dylan Matthew Unleash Impressive Collaboration “Run”