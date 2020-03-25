Lido left us with our jaws on the floor after his last single “How To Do Nothing.” The first single off his forthcoming sophomore album PEDER showed his softer side as he moved away from his whimsically boisterous future bass towards intimate indie R&B. Continuing to build on this, Lido has returned with a flawless new single “Postclubridehomemusic.” Immediately enticing and delightfully sultry, Lido bares his soul on “PCRHM” through thoughtfully crafted lyricism and intricately soulful production. Stream Lido’s stunning new single “Postclubridehomemusic” below.

Lido – Postclubridehomemusic | Stream

Lido Returns With Flawless Single “Postclubridehomemusic”