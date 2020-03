ODESZA fans are in for quite the treat this week, as the duo recently announced they plan on dropping their 2020 “No Sleep Mix” this Wednesday. To give you some perspective, the last time ODESZA dropped their last “No Sleep” installment was over two and a half years ago. Check out their twitter announcement below and check back in with us here tomorrow for the drop.

❤️ out wednesday ❤️ — ODESZA (@odesza) March 24, 2020

ODESZA Announce New “No Sleep Mix” Coming This Week