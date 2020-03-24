Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE Confirms Upcoming Zeds Dead Collaboration

NGHTMRE isn’t stopping when it comes to racking up insane collaborations. In the past year, NGHTMRE has teamed up with A$AP Ferg, Tory Lanez, Gunna, ZHU, SLANDER, and Grabbitz, but a familiar name will soon be joining that list. In a recent reply on Twitter, NGHTMRE announced that there is more to come with Zeds Dead. It’s been four years since the trio of bass producers unleashed “Frontlines” featuring GG Magree and it appears as though fans will be getting a sequel very soon. Let us know what you think in the comments.

