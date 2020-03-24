Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

NGHTMRE Announces Forthcoming Debut Album

NGHTMRE has become a household name in the EDM community over the past five years, from main stage festival performances and headlining tours to mind-blowing singles and monsterous remixes. But he isn’t done yet. In a recent life update, NGHTMRE announced that he is dedicating 2020 to creating his debut album. He still promises fans new remixes and collaborations to hold us over until the album release, but we are super stoked to hear what NGHTMRE cooks up. Check out his post below and let us know what you think in the comments.

