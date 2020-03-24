After over two and a half years, ODESZA has finally dropped the twelvth installment of their NO.SLEEP series. If you have never listened to ODESZA’s NO.SLEEP series, you can expect a huge selection of music ranging from future bass to house, some more complex beat-oriented tunes, and a sprinkling of ODESZA music. They are premiering No. 12 live on YouTube right now and are even hanging out in the chat. Tune in below.

LIVE STREAM: Watch The World Premiere Of ODESZA’s NO.SLEEP 12 Mix Right Now