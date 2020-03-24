Excision & Illenium’s “Feel Something” Collaboration With I Prevail Is Dropping Soon

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After announcing the postponement of his Evolution Tour, Excision took to Instagram to post a short clip of his upcoming collaboration with Illenium and Grammy-nominated metal band I Prevail. The snippet stems from their epic B2B at Lost Lands 2019, so needless to say fans have been anxiously waiting for months. No release date has been announced just yet, but check out the clip below.

Coming soon.. @illeniummusic @iprevailband

