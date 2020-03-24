Camoufly Shares Nostalgic Tribute To Lido

Rising producer Camoufly is definitely making a name for himself with his latest release. Delivering a nostalgic tribute to future bass pioneer Lido, “Life Of Lido” samples the artist’s greatest hits over the past few years including “Dye,” “So Cold,” “Murder,” “Ashley,” and his remixes of ZHU, MØ, and Bill Withers. Effortlessly flowing between carefully chosen samples, Camoufly exudes the same delicacy and suavity as Lido. Packing as much detail into a short two minutes and fifty seconds, “Life Of Lido” is a true testament to the artist’s storied career. Stream and download Camoufly’s “Life Of Lido” tribute below.

Camoufly – Life Of Lido (A Tribute) | Free Download

