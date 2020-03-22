Slushii, who recently switched it up on us with a deep south trap hit, switched it up again with a fire new house collaboration with Holly. Putting their own spin on bass house, Slushii and Holly combine powers for this perfect hitting track that will have you dancing all night long. Be sure to notice the super unique lead bass patch, which pairs perfectly with those airy hats. Check out the song for yourself below.

Slushii & Holly – All Night Long| Stream

Slushii & Holly Will Keep You Up With “All Night Long”