To close out a week of nonstop live streams, Madeon is delivering his very own Ironing Board Session 1 set. Going live at 1pm PST, Madeon will be live streaming an intimate DJ set from his own house. Madeon joins the likes of Diplo, Calvin Harris, and Disclosure, who have all dominated the live stream game as of late. Watch Madeon’s live DJ set right now.

LIVE STREAM: Watch Madeon’s Ironing Board Session 1 Set Right Now