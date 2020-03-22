LISTEN: Childish Gambino Releases New Studio Album 3.15.20

Last week, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino surprised everyone by apparently dropping a new album – only available to stream on his website. Quickly after that, however, the stream was pulled from his site for an unknown reason. Fast forward to last night: now the album appears to be officially released on all streaming platforms. The project is called 3.15.20 and showcases 12 new tracks from the multi-talented artist. Steam the project in its entirety below via Spotify and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

Childish Gambino – 3.15.20| Stream

