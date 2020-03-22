Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Illenium Teases Fourth Album & Collaborations With Bastille, Seven Lions On Live Stream

Like many DJs, Illenium has joined the live stream gang to show his fans how he produces his songs. While his files were open, fans were quick to screenshot files that hinted at unreleased collaborations with Bastille, Seven Lions, Dabin, Wooli and Annika Wells. Illenials will also be excited to see a folder titled “LP4 Song Submissions.” If one thing’s for sure, Illenium will not disappoint. Check out the Reddit thread below and let us know which collaboration you are most excited for in the comments.

From his stream earlier 👀 from Illenium

