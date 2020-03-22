Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Giraffage Surprises Fans With New Single “Basketball”

It is important now more than ever to keep our hearts content with the thing we all love, music. Given our current climate, we’re seeing a boost in artists producing content to blow us all away. With the time and opportunity to hone in on his creativity, Giraffage has stepped up to the plate to deliver a brooding record. “Basketball” presents a darker nature that should bode well in any set of speakers. Diverting from expectations, this single turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Stream “Basketball” below

