FISHER returns with the epic, ultra-infectious club anthem “Freaks.” As part of his upcoming two-track EP due March 31st, the single arrives promptly via Catch & Release/Astralwerks. To date, FISHER has amassed over 400 million combined global streams and after hearing records like these you surely will understand why. Attacking dancefloors left and right, the Australian DJ/Producer looks to continue his dominance in 2020. Stream “Freaks” below.

FISHER – Freaks | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About FISHER Here ▲ ▲

FISHER Returns With Groovy House Anthem “Freaks”